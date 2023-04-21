The Wyoming Department of Transportation is planning to delete eight of its Twitter accounts after the social media giant announced it would heavily cap automated tweets for non-subscribers.

Among other uses, Twitter’s application programming interfaces — commonly referred to as its A.P.I. — allows users to publish from outside platforms in real time. WYDOT’s automated Twitter accounts, for example, post updates about travel and road conditions that come straight from the agency’s messaging system, 511 Notify.

In March, Twitter came forward with new tiers for its A.P.I. system. Free accounts can only produce 1,500 automated posts per month.

“WYDOT’s accounts were created to give the public real-time updates on winter storms, crashes and other travel impacts,” Vince Garcia, WYDOT Geographic Information Systems and Intelligent Transportation System program manager, said in a Wednesday announcement. “So not only would the state have to pay a fee for each account, but we have concerns that the updates about rapidly changing conditions will be so limited that they will fail to reach the people who need them.”

WYDOT didn’t specify when its eight automated accounts would be deleted. The accounts — @WYDOT_Central, @WYDOT_Northwest, @WYDOT_Southwest, @WYDOT_Southeast, @WYDOT_Northeast, @WYDOT_I80, @WYDOT_I90 and @WYDOT_I25 — were still up as of Thursday morning.

In the announcement, Garcia said the accounts don’t get much engagement.

“Statistically, WYDOT’s Twitter accounts are the least-used tool that we offer for road and travel information,” he said.

WYDOT will still be using 511 Notify to send out alerts, but with Twitter out of the picture, they’ll only be available over text message or email.

The agency’s non automated Twitter accounts — like @WYDOTNews, where it posts major updates and news alerts — will stay active.

Other automated alert accounts, including those run by the National Weather Service’s Twitter accounts, may be similarly impacted. The National Weather Service hasn’t announced any plans to delete accounts, but like WYDOT, Twitter’s new A.P.I. policy would heavily limit the federal agency’s ability to publish updates unless it becomes a paid subscriber.