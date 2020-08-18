WyoDems Chair Backs End To Caucuses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto came out in favor of ending Wyoming’s presidential caucuses on Monday night after Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez announced intentions to do away with caucuses altogether.

In an interview with the Associated Press ahead of this week’s Democratic National Convention, Perez said that the caucuses used to nominate presidential candidates in several states this year should be the last the party ever holds; an increasingly popular idea in national Democratic politics following a disastrous Iowa Caucus this year.

“I think by 2024 we ought to have everyone being a primary state,” Perez told the news organization.

Wyoming is one of just a handful of states in the country – including Nevada, Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota – that still nominates presidential candidates by caucus, a fact that has occasionally elevated the state’s importance in Democratic Primary races. In 2008, Wyoming was a targeted stop by the Obama and Clinton campaigns and, in the lead up to 2020, could have been a critical state for Democrat Bernie Sanders in his efforts against presumptive nominee Joe Biden before dropping out of the race.