WyoDems Chair Backs End To Caucuses
WyoDems Chair Backs End To Caucuses

Joe Barbuto

Joe Barbuto waves to a passing car while canvassing a Rock Springs neighborhood during his 2014 campaign for House District 48. Barbuto currently serves as chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto came out in favor of ending Wyoming’s presidential caucuses on Monday night after Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez announced intentions to do away with caucuses altogether.

In an interview with the Associated Press ahead of this week’s Democratic National Convention, Perez said that the caucuses used to nominate presidential candidates in several states this year should be the last the party ever holds; an increasingly popular idea in national Democratic politics following a disastrous Iowa Caucus this year.

 “I think by 2024 we ought to have everyone being a primary state,” Perez told the news organization.

Wyoming is one of just a handful of states in the country – including Nevada, Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota – that still nominates presidential candidates by caucus, a fact that has occasionally elevated the state’s importance in Democratic Primary races. In 2008, Wyoming was a targeted stop by the Obama and Clinton campaigns and, in the lead up to 2020, could have been a critical state for Democrat Bernie Sanders in his efforts against presumptive nominee Joe Biden before dropping out of the race.

Barbuto, however, says it’s time to move on, even after a successful caucus nominating process this spring that was conducted almost completely by mail.

“I agree with @TomPerez,” Barbuto tweeted. “Even while @WyoDems were revolutionizing our process, I would open many discussions by stating that we hope this is the last caucus we ever have to organize.”

If changes were to occur, they would need to be introduced and approved at the party’s national convention in 2024, after Perez’s term as chairman expires. However, he said he would do everything he could to implement those changes.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

