WyoGives returns to raise money for nonprofits in 24-hour online fundraiser

WyoGives, the state’s annual 24-hour online fundraising campaign, returns Wednesday.

The Wyoming Nonprofit Network launched WyoGives in 2019 as a way to help publicize and raise money for Wyoming nonprofits in one centralized, accessible location.

This time around, over 250 nonprofits are participating.

Each group gets a page on WyoGives’s website, wyogives.org, where they can talk about their organization’s mission and goals. There are buttons that let visitors donate, or sign up to become fundraisers.

It’s expected to give groups an extra boost this year — especially at a time where demand for many of their services is high.

Wyoming Humanities, the state’s humanities council, is among the throng of organizations participating.

The group gives grants to nonprofits for projects and programs that explore topics like culture, history and the arts. This year, Wyoming Humanities hopes to raise $20,000 through WyoGives.

Despite being relatively young, the fundraiser has already seems to have attracted a following, Rumpf said.

“It’s so fascinating to see how it’s grown,” he said.

Visitors can search through participating organizations by keyword, by county and by 26 different causes.

They can search for organizations for seniors in Park County, for example, or emergency response services in Lincoln County or arts and culture groups in Laramie County.

That ability to browse nonprofits highlights groups that might normally fly under the radar, Rumpf said.

“One that I remember that I was unexpectedly donated to was a group related to foster kids,” Rumpf said. “I used to be a foster parent.”

To smaller nonprofits that might not be able to throw big-budget annual fundraising events, that publicity makes a huge difference, he added.

Some of WyoGives’ sponsors will be matching donations.

The Hughes Charitable Foundation, based in Jackson, will add $2 for every $1 added to Albany, Washakie, Platte, Carbon, Weston, Big Horn, Niobrara, Goshen, Fremont and Hot Springs counties.

They’ll meet one-to-one donations made to Natrona, Laramie, Sublette, Lincoln, Campbell, Crook, Sweetwater, Converse, Park, Uinta, Johnson and Sheridan counties.

Many organizations have matching sponsors for their individual WyoGives campaigns, too.

There are also prizes up for grabs.

The organization that gets the very first donation on Wednesday, for instance, gets an additional $500 from WyoGives. The organization that gets a donation closest to 3:07 a.m. wins $307 dollars — an homage to Wyoming’s only area code.

Wells Fargo, one of WyoGives’ sponsors, set aside additional money aside for nonprofits that focus on addressing housing issues and homelessness.

The fundraiser comes as many nonprofits continue to see increased need for their services.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have found it harder to stay afloat on their own — putting increased pressure on the nonprofit sector.

There are signs that need might not be going away anytime soon.

Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which uses federal relief money to help struggling renters, gave out more money in June than any other month since it opened in April 2021.

In Casper, the city council last week heard a proposal that could suspend a community grant program funded by 1-cent tax revenue.

That has drawn the ire of several local nonprofit leaders, who say the money is essential to keeping their organizations afloat — and increased demand from the people they serve means they don’t have anything to spare.