WyoLotto to launch Keno game

The atmosphere inside the Tate Pumphouse was lively and loud on Thursday afternoon as attendees mingled over food and drink to celebrate WyoLotto launching Keno, it’s newest game, on Sunday.

Keno, a lottery draw game of Chinese origins, will be available at all WyoLotto locations around the state, as well as bars, restaurants and social clubs. CEO Jon Clontz said during the event that it will add over 150 locations at which patrons can play.

In addition, WyoLotto’s new website will launch Sunday.

Keno will join Powerball, Mega Millions, Cowboy Draw, Lucky for Life and 2 by 2 in WyoLotto’s game roundup. Starting Sunday, the game will draw every four minutes from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. It has a grand prize of $200,000.

Players use special play slips and a blue or black pen to play.

“This game will complete our portfolio,” Clontz said in his speech at the launch event Thursday.

The state lottery pitched Keno to the Legislature in 2020, according to a Legislative update letter available online. WyoLotto predicts that Keno will increase revenue not only for the lottery, but also for local businesses that incorporate it, as they will be able to make money from commissions and serve customers for longer, resulting in bigger tabs and more patrons.

“The lottery, your lottery, has contributed over $26 million back to cities, towns and counties since we started selling tickets,” Clontz said to attendees as he closed his speech. “That doesn’t include the number of winners that have won prizes and the amount of money that the retailers pick up, which puts us well over $100 million.”

By Wyoming state statute, WyoLotto must contribute at least 75% of its proceeds to the state treasurer’s office each quarter. It says that at least once every year, these funds must be paid by the state treasurer to the treasurers of the counties, cities and towns “for payment into their respective general funds.”

In an interview with the Star-Tribune, Clontz said that WyoLotto often deposits more than the minimum 75% — it’s usually giving around 80.5% to 83% of its revenue to the state treasurer.

“How much they (the counties, cities and towns) get is based on the volume of their sales,” he said. “Historically, they’re (the percentage that WyoLotto gives back to the state treasurer) in the low 80s. We try to, you know, kind of keep it there.”

Robin Medina, chief operations officer for WyoLotto, predicted that the gross profit from Keno for the first year would be $9 million. From there, she said, it will go up.

“So that’ll be $9 million total growth,” Clontz said. “And then out of that, well, you know, 75%. So, how much will that add back to the amount that goes back to cities, towns and counties? That’s a hard number to predict. But it’ll be in the millions.

“This will be, probably, our biggest moneymaking game.”

Clontz said that WyoLotto has used no money from the state or from taxpayers. Instead, he said, it used a loan from a bank to get started.

“This is all — it’s successful because of the players and the retailers and we just thank them,” Clontz said.