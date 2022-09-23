Wyoming a bright spot in degraded sagebrush ecosystem, federal report finds

Of the 13 Western states encompassing the vast sagebrush ecosystem, Wyoming is home to the largest intact stretch, a multi-agency report reaffirmed Thursday.

Wyoming is increasingly vulnerable, however, to the same pressures as the rest of the disappearing ecosystem. And with 1.3 million acres of sagebrush lost to disturbance across the West every year, efforts to protect intact lands — especially localized, collaborative ones — are more important than ever, according to a report developed by nearly two dozen scientists from state and federal agencies, universities and conservation groups.

“Prevention is a more affordable strategy than cure,” said Matt Cahill, director of the Nature Conservancy’s Sagebrush Sea Program and one of the authors of the report.

A big-picture look at the status of the entire sagebrush ecosystem and the threats it faces broadly, the report is intended as a tool to supplement (but not replace) the locally specific information already available to decision-makers at all levels of government.

The report highlights the leading threats to the sagebrush ecosystem and the hundreds of species it supports: Incursion of invasive annual grasses and conifers top the list, followed by human modification to the landscape. And it calls for resources to be dedicated, first, to the least-damaged places, and then, where feasible, to areas in need of restoration — an approach that is already the norm in many parts of Wyoming.

Sage grouse, a species often treated as a barometer for the iconic ecosystem as a whole, are declining much more slowly — and may even be rebounding — on intact lands, the report discovered.

Not every degraded part of the sagebrush ecosystem can, realistically, be restored, Cahill said. But the report underscores that a lot still can, especially in Wyoming — without preventing energy development or harming the Wyoming economy.

“It’s not to tell anyone to do anything, anywhere, in specific,” Cahill said. “It’s meant to be a really helpful guide to show how the quality of the function of the ecosystem changes over really large landscapes, and helps managers and policymakers think about what they’re trying to keep intact over the coming decades.”

In Wyoming, for example, human development is more of a concern; conifers less so. But the impacts of climate change, which have crept slowly toward Wyoming from the edges of the ecosystem, are raising the risk of ecologically destructive events like drought and fire.

“There are a lot of challenges, and they continue to increase,” said Sara Brodnax, director of public lands policy at the National Audubon Society. “Wyoming can’t do it alone. As we think about the Great Basin and all of the states that have sagebrush landscapes, the scale of the challenge is immense. And it’s going to take all of us continuing to focus, continuing to push for progress.”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which was not involved with the report and had not reviewed the findings, declined to comment for this story.

While Game and Fish and many other state entities are already devoting significant resources to defending the sagebrush ecosystem, particularly against invasive annual grasses, protecting those lands from the growing threats statewide will require even more support, according to Corinna Riginos, the Nature Conservancy’s Wyoming science director.

“I do think there’s more to do,” Riginos said. “Everyone knows that: That there’s more funding and capacity needed to really tackle this, and there needs to be coordination across all of these actors and local geographies to really have the maximum impact.”

But with federal conservation dollars already trickling into the state following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, many in Wyoming, including Brodnax, are hopeful that the funding will come.

Despite the challenges the state still faces, “I feel optimistic,” Riginos said. “We can really do something important for the sagebrush ecosystem here in Wyoming.”