Wyoming abortion ban opponents file lawsuit to keep it from going into effect

Opponents of Wyoming's abortion ban filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to temporarily block it from going into effect.

The ban is set to take effect Wednesday, after Gov. Mark Gordon certified it with his signature Friday.

Once it takes effect, all abortions will be illegal except in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother's life or health is in serious danger. People who provide an abortion under the ban could face a felony charge and up to 14 years in prison.

The suit was filed in a state court in Teton County by Wyoming abortion providers, abortion funds and several state residents.

The plaintiffs argue that the ban violates the Wyoming Constitution's guarantee of the right to health care access and protects Wyomingites' right to "make personal decisions about health care," according to a statement sent by a spokesperson from Wellspring Health Access, the organization that was set to open an abortion clinic in Casper this summer before it was burned by an arsonist.

They will also argue that the ban will cause "irreparable harm" to Wyoming residents and providers.

Similar injunctions have been granted in Utah, Louisiana and Kentucky.

The group bringing the lawsuit includes Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a doctor at the head of a Jackson clinic that, for months, was the state's only abortion provider. Her clinic rescheduled abortion patients to see them before the ban takes effect.

Anthony may have to decline patients with desired pregnancies under the ban, the complaint says, "out of fear that a pregnancy loss could lead to felony charges and incarceration." In her affidavit, the doctor noted in particular that women with complex pregnancies who live in western Wyoming, which is bordered by states with trigger bans, will be "forced to drive up to 8 hours away for care."

She added that some people might try to get an abortion outside of the medical system, which, she said, "may in some cases be unsafe and paradoxically lead to long term infertility, disability, or death."

Wellspring Health Access, listed in the complaint as Circle of Hope Healthcare, as well as Chelsea's Fund, a nonprofit that helps people pay for abortion services, are also plaintiffs on the suit.

"Circle of Hope continues to move forward in the planning of opening the facility but is now concerned about the impacts the Wyoming Abortion Ban may have on both our patients, and our organization’s ability to provide essential and necessary care," Burkhart said in her affidavit.

The other plaintiffs are Danielle Johnson, a nurse and sexual assault examiner, Kathleen Dow, a law student at the University of Wyoming, and Dr. Rene Hinkle, an OB-GYN specialist practicing at Cheyenne Women's Clinic, according to court filings.

Dow, who, at 19, terminated a pregnancy that was the result of a "toxic relationship with an abusive partner," said in her affidavit that access to abortion is "an essential part" of her faith as a practicing Jew.

"My faith believes that abortions are permissible, and in some cases required, and under Jewish law, an abortion to save the life of the mother is permitted and even mandated," Dow said in her affidavit.

"Judaism is absolutely pro-life and sacrificing a pregnant woman for the sake of a fetus (who may or may not ever live) is the antithesis of that."

The state of Wyoming, Gordon, Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, Teton County Sheriff Matthew Carr and Town of Jackson Chief of Police Michelle Weber are listed on the complaint as defendants.

Wyoming's constitution was amended in 2012 to explicitly protect the right of "each competent adult" to "make his or her own health care decisions."

The complaint says that abortion should be considered a health care decision, meaning it should be protected under the amendment that was originally passed in response to concerns over Obamacare.