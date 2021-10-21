Wyoming aims to expand sports betting by end of year

“They certainly bet a lot on their college football team, Wyoming, but they also like to bet on some other teams,” Avello said. “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a team they were betting on, and why not? The team is a winner. They’re the Super Bowl champ from last year, and they’re a team that gets a lot of TV exposure.

“That’s something I’ve noticed. The pro teams that get the most (bets) are the teams that get a lot of TV exposure. Bucs, Chiefs, Packers and Las Vegas Raiders. These are big games that are on TV in primetime.”

While Wyoming does not have a professional football team of its own, Avello doesn’t see this as a hindrance, in large part due to the diverse array of offerings that DraftKings provides its users with. One example is the Super Bowl-style slate of proposition bets that fans are able to wager on from week to week.

“It’s true that people that live within a state like to bet on the teams that reside there, but if they don’t have it, there is just so much content out there on DraftKings – whether it be pro football, college, ice hockey or all the proposition bets that follow,” Avello said.