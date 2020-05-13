Wyoming Air National Guard plans statewide flyover Friday to honor health care providers

Two C-130 aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard will conduct a statewide flyover on Friday to honor health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the flyover, the aircraft will visit each Wyoming city with a hospital, beginning with Wheatland and ending with a return to Cheyenne.
The full schedule, posted on the guard's Facebook page, includes:
- Platte County Memorial Hospital, Wheatland - 9:15 a.m.
- Community Hospital, Torrington - 9:25 a.m.
- Niobrara Health and Life Center, Lusk - 9:35 a.m.
- Weston County Health Services, Newcastle - 9:55 a.m.
- Crook County Hospital, Sundance - 10:05 a.m.
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette - 10:20 a.m.
- Johnson County Healthcare Center, Buffalo - 10:30 a.m.
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan - 10:40 a.m.
- Sheridan VA Health Care System, Sheridan - 10:40 a.m.
- Washakie Medical Center, Worland, - 10:55 a.m.
- South Big Horn County Hospital, Basin - 11:05 a.m.
- North Big Horn Hospital, Lovell - 11:10 a.m.
- Powell Vally Healthcare, Powell - 11:20 a.m.
- Cody Regional Health, Cody - 11:25 a.m.
- Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, Thermopolis - 11:45 a.m.
- SageWest Health Care-Riverton, Riverton - 11:55 a.m.
- SageWest Health Care-Lander, Lander - 12 p.m.
- SCRHD Pinedale, Pindale - 12:15 p.m.
- SCRHD, Marbleton, Marbleton - 12:20 p.m.
- St. Johns Medical Center, Jackson - 12:35 p.m.
- Star Valley Health, Afton - 12:50 p.m.
- South Lincoln Medical Center, Kemmerer - 1:05 p.m.
- Wyoming State Hospital, Evanston - 1:15 p.m.
- Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston - 1:15 p.m.
- Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Rock Springs - 1:35 p.m.
- Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County, Rock Springs - 1:35 p.m.
- Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins - 2:00 p.m.
- Wyoming Medical Center, Casper - 2:25 p.m.
- Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Casper - 2:25 p.m.
- Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, Casper - 2:25 p.m.
- Summit Medical Center, Casper - 2:25 p.m.
- Memorial Hospital Converse County, Douglas - 2:35 p.m.
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie - 3 p.m.
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne - 3:15 p.m.
- Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, - 3:15 p.m.
F.E. Warren Air Base is planning its own flyover of Cheyenne on Saturday. It will involve Four UH-1N Hueys.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.