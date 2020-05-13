Wyoming Air National Guard plans statewide flyover Friday to honor health care providers
View Comments
top story

Wyoming Air National Guard plans statewide flyover Friday to honor health care providers

  • Updated
C-130

A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 153d Airlift Wing taxis toward the runway for an early morning departure to Southwest Asia at the Wyoming Air National Guard base on Feb. 26.

 U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman

Two C-130 aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard will conduct a statewide flyover on Friday to honor health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic. 

During the flyover, the aircraft will visit each Wyoming city with a hospital, beginning with Wheatland and ending with a return to Cheyenne. 

The full schedule, posted on the guard's Facebook page, includes: 

  • Platte County Memorial Hospital, Wheatland - 9:15 a.m.
  • Community Hospital, Torrington - 9:25 a.m.
  • Niobrara Health and Life Center, Lusk - 9:35 a.m.
  • Weston County Health Services, Newcastle - 9:55 a.m.
  • Crook County Hospital, Sundance - 10:05 a.m.
  • Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette - 10:20 a.m.
  • Johnson County Healthcare Center, Buffalo - 10:30 a.m.
  • Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan - 10:40 a.m.
  • Sheridan VA Health Care System, Sheridan - 10:40 a.m.
  • Washakie Medical Center, Worland, - 10:55 a.m.
  • South Big Horn County Hospital, Basin - 11:05 a.m.
  • North Big Horn Hospital, Lovell - 11:10 a.m.
  • Powell Vally Healthcare, Powell - 11:20 a.m.
  • Cody Regional Health, Cody - 11:25 a.m.
  • Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, Thermopolis - 11:45 a.m.
  • SageWest Health Care-Riverton, Riverton - 11:55 a.m.
  • SageWest Health Care-Lander, Lander - 12 p.m.
  • SCRHD Pinedale, Pindale - 12:15 p.m.
  • SCRHD, Marbleton, Marbleton - 12:20 p.m.
  • St. Johns Medical Center, Jackson - 12:35 p.m.
  • Star Valley Health, Afton - 12:50 p.m.
  • South Lincoln Medical Center, Kemmerer - 1:05 p.m.
  • Wyoming State Hospital, Evanston - 1:15 p.m.
  • Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston - 1:15 p.m.
  • Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Rock Springs - 1:35 p.m.
  • Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County, Rock Springs - 1:35 p.m.
  • Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins - 2:00 p.m.
  • Wyoming Medical Center, Casper - 2:25 p.m.
  • Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Casper - 2:25 p.m.
  • Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, Casper - 2:25 p.m.
  • Summit Medical Center, Casper - 2:25 p.m.
  • Memorial Hospital Converse County, Douglas - 2:35 p.m.
  • Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie - 3 p.m.
  • Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne - 3:15 p.m.
  • Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, - 3:15 p.m.

F.E. Warren Air Base is planning its own flyover of Cheyenne on Saturday. It will involve Four UH-1N Hueys.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News