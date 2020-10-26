Wyoming announces 9 additional COVID-19 deaths

Health officials in Wyoming announced nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.
The deaths include two women and three men who lived at a Big Horn County long-term care facility. In all but one of the cases, it was unclear whether those residents were hospitalized before they died.
Earlier this month, an older man in Laramie County and an older man in Platte County died from the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Both had health conditions and had been hospitalized in another state.
Last week an older Albany County man who was a resident of a local long-term care facility also died from COVID-19. The man had health conditions that put him at an increased risk of complications, though it's unclear if he had been hospitalized prior to his death.
An older Lincoln County woman also died last week from the virus. She had been hospitalized in another state and it is unclear if she had health conditions increasing her risk for complications.
The nine deaths announced Monday bring the number of Wyoming residents who have died after contracting COVID-19 to 77, according to state figures. Twenty-seven of those were announced in October, making it the deadliest month for virus infections to date. Previously, the most deaths had been reported in September with 13.
The spike in fatalities comes amid a surge in cases that began in mid-September in Wyoming.
The state has set new highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations repeatedly in the month of October and more than tripled the number of hospitalizations — from 32 on Oct. 2, to 102 on Monday.
October also marked the first time the state’s 10-day average of new confirmed cases exceeded 100 cases a day. In the first week of the month, the state was averaging about 105 cases. That average is now above 162 new cases daily.
As of Monday, there have been 9,783 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming and 1,694 probable cases, according to the health department.
Photos: Wyoming Public Health Laboratory
