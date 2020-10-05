 Skip to main content
Wyoming announces free, at-home COVID-19 testing program for general public
Wyoming announces free, at-home COVID-19 testing program for general public

COVID Testing

Containers from health care centers around Wyoming containing coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for sorting on Sept. 4. The lab covers the cost of shipping and receives daily shipments from health care centers. The samples arrive in one day and roughly 80% of the samples are tested the same day they arrive at the facility.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Free, at-home saliva COVID-19 tests will soon be available to Wyoming residents, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced in a press briefing Monday.

She said the tests would be available “in the coming weeks,” through a partnership with Vault Health, which the University of Wyoming has also partnered with for it’s testing program.

The tests will be available to private residents as well as employers who wish to test their employees. Harrist said details on how to access that program will be announced shortly.

The state will also receive 170,000 rapid tests between now and December from the federal government, Harrist said.

Currently, most in the general public must meet strict guidelines to receive a free COVID-19 test, either by exhibiting symptoms or by having a close contact test positive.

This story will be updated

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

