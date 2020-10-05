Wyoming announces free, at-home COVID-19 testing program for general public

Free, at-home saliva COVID-19 tests will soon be available to Wyoming residents, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced in a press briefing Monday.

She said the tests would be available “in the coming weeks,” through a partnership with Vault Health, which the University of Wyoming has also partnered with for it’s testing program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tests will be available to private residents as well as employers who wish to test their employees. Harrist said details on how to access that program will be announced shortly.

The state will also receive 170,000 rapid tests between now and December from the federal government, Harrist said.

Currently, most in the general public must meet strict guidelines to receive a free COVID-19 test, either by exhibiting symptoms or by having a close contact test positive.

This story will be updated

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.