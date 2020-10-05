Wyoming announces free, in-home COVID-19 testing program for general public

Free, at-home saliva COVID-19 tests will soon be available to Wyoming residents, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced in a press briefing Monday.
She said the tests would be available “in the coming weeks” through a partnership with Vault Health, the same company the University of Wyoming has partnered with for its testing program.
The tests will be available to private residents as well as employers who wish to test their employees. Harrist said details on how to access that program will be announced shortly.
The state will also receive 170,000 rapid tests between now and December from the federal government, Harrist said.
The announcement comes as Wyoming is hitting new milestones on a near-daily basis, with active cases, new cases, hospitalizations, and the gap between average case increases and recoveries all greater during the current spike than at any time since the virus emerged in the state.
Harrist told the Star-Tribune on Friday that an increase in cases had been anticipated as the weather changes and people begin to spend more time indoors. But the massive surge isn’t the routine ebb and flow communities have been told to expect as the virus rages on. Over the last two weeks, the state is averaging over 100 new confirmed cases a day — more than ever before.
Both Gov. Mark Gordon and Harrist said in Monday’s news conference that public fatigue with prevention measures like wearing face coverings and social distancing has certainly contributed to the concerning trends the state is now seeing. Harrist told the Star-Tribune that even as cases surge in the state, however, that the state’s growing testing capacity will help officials make decisions about how Wyoming responds to the present situation.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act made all coronavirus tests available for free in March, regardless of insurance status, according to he U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. However, there have been various limitations throughout the pandemic on who is eligible to receive a test in Wyoming. It’s unclear exactly what the criteria will be for accessing the at-home saliva test, but Harrist said the program will allow more people to access the tests, as well as giving employers more freedom to test large groups of employees.
The state’s testing efforts have gradually improved since the pandemic emerged here in March. Up until May, between both the Wyoming Public Health Lab and private labs, the state was testing only a few hundred people a day, limited by a lack of supplies — the same constraints felt across the nation at the time. Since about July, however, more than 1,000 results have been reported nearly every day.
Those results include those processed by the state and private labs. As of Oct. 5, more than 105,000 people had been tested for the virus in Wyoming, according to state data. The state has also kept an overall low rate of positive tests, with roughly 3% of all tests resulting in a positive result. However, the average rate of positive test results has been trending up, with the two-week average positive rate exceeding 5% in late September, the highest it had reached, before trending just slightly down in the first few days of October.
