Wyoming announces nine additional COVID-19 deaths

Health officials in Wyoming announced nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday — the most announced in a single day here.

The deaths include two women and three men who lived at a Big Horn County long-term care facility. In all but one of the cases, it was unclear whether those residents were hospitalized before they died.

Earlier this month, an older man in Laramie County and an older man in Platte County died from the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Both had health conditions and had been hospitalized in another state.

Last week an older Albany County man who was a resident of a local long-term care facility also died from COVID-19. The man had health conditions that put him at an increased risk of complications, though it's unclear if he had been hospitalized prior to his death.

An older Lincoln County woman also died last week from the virus. She had been hospitalized in another state and it is unclear if she had health conditions increasing her risk for complications.