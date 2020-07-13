Wyoming Army National Guard unit returns home after deployment was extended by pandemic

A Wyoming Army National Guard unit was greeted with elbow bumps from Gov. Mark Gordon on Saturday, as it returned from a nearly year-long deployment that was extended because of the coronavirus.
The 115th Field Artillery Brigade left Wyoming in late July 2019 for several weeks of training in Texas before it deployed to the Middle East. The unit was originally scheduled to return earlier this summer after nine months in country. But the deployment of the roughly 100 troops was extended by a month after pandemic-prompted restrictions blocked the unit's replacement from traveling.
The unit left Kuwait and traveled to Fort Bliss in Texas first, where they were originally scheduled to go through the post-deployment process. Because of the coronavirus, that process also included a two-week quarantine period.
Video posted to the Wyoming guard's Facebook page shows the troops disembarking from a commercial airliner in Cheyenne, where they were greeted on the tarmac by cheers and by a masked and clapping Gordon. The soldiers shared elbow bumps -- the pandemic's version of a handshake -- as they exited the aircraft and walked past Gordon and military officials.
The 115th was part of a wave of deployments of Wyoming last year, the largest sendoff of troops from the Equality State in several years. Thought it's unclear where exactly the units were deployed, they were under the umbrella of U.S. Central Command, which includes Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The 115th spent at least some time in the UAE, where they participated in joint exercises with that nation's military.
At least two other Guard units have returned home in the past few months. The 297th Infantry Regiment came home in April after it completed its two-week quarantine at Fort Bliss. The 300th Field Artillery, out of Casper, returned in mid-March, just ahead of the pandemic.
