Wyoming artist Seadar Rose Davis on the importance of community, music and staying put

"It gave me such a bigger appreciation of where we live, and a bigger appreciation of how much grit it takes to make it in a place like Wyoming," Davis said of her touring days.

She was raised by a Southern Democratic family in North Carolina. One of her first memories as a young girl is accompanying her mother to vote — a moment that would later prove to have been impressionable. By the time she turned 5 years old, though, she was determined to be a singer when she grew up.

“I just started singing and I just kept doing it,” she said.

Despite her 5-year-old vision to be a singer, she still carried doubts in her ability to support herself as an artist as she grew up.

“It still took me awhile to think that I was any good and could make legitimate money off of (my music). I was also aware of how difficult that life would be.”

Part of this apprehension, she noted, has to do with being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“There certainly weren't enough females on the road” in the music industry, she said.