Wyoming artist Seadar Rose Davis on the importance of community, music and staying put

“You Ain’t Goin' Nowhere.”
That's the title of a song by Bob Dylan. And it's the song that Wyoming artist Seadar Rose Davis chose to play on her guitar during her first open mic event as a burgeoning musician years ago.
In hindsight, Davis' choice in tune seems fortuitous. Themes of staying put, growing roots and ceding to creativity permeate the lyrics. The selection foreshadowed Davis’ choice to stay in Wyoming for the past 16 years, making a living as a musician, organizer and creative entrepreneur.
Together, she and her husband, Aaron Davis, launched the Americana and roots-rock band Screen Door Porch in 2007. They stayed in the Equality State, settling outside Jackson in Hoback, even though they knew it wouldn’t be easy to make it playing music. It's the longest she's ever stayed in one place.
“We knew that the mountain was going to be a little taller to climb to become touring musicians and really make a living out of it in Wyoming,” Davis said. “But we were really committed to living here, making music from Wyoming and trying to put Wyoming on the map.”
The demanding days of touring with Screen Door Porch required perseverance and fortitude. The band toured every corner of the state, down to “the smallest dots” on the map.
"It gave me such a bigger appreciation of where we live, and a bigger appreciation of how much grit it takes to make it in a place like Wyoming," Davis said of her touring days.
She was raised by a Southern Democratic family in North Carolina. One of her first memories as a young girl is accompanying her mother to vote — a moment that would later prove to have been impressionable. By the time she turned 5 years old, though, she was determined to be a singer when she grew up.
“I just started singing and I just kept doing it,” she said.
Despite her 5-year-old vision to be a singer, she still carried doubts in her ability to support herself as an artist as she grew up.
“It still took me awhile to think that I was any good and could make legitimate money off of (my music). I was also aware of how difficult that life would be.”
Part of this apprehension, she noted, has to do with being a woman in a male-dominated industry.
“There certainly weren't enough females on the road” in the music industry, she said.
But along the way, she came into her own identity as an artist, soaking up encouragement from other women musicians, like Grace Potter and Nicki Bluhm. She began etching into her mind her own definition of success — one where community and creativity were cornerstones.
“I think this idea of ‘making it’ is always about (winning) a Grammy and making millions of dollars. But there are so many (more) people I know who, I think, are successfully making it too.”
But after several years of touring, she yearned to stay home.
“It's hard to stay connected and you can't do as much in your community when you’re on the road,” she said.
When she made the decision to take a step back from Screen Door Porch, she knew immediately that she wanted to become more involved in the community.
That led her to a conference for women in leadership where the idea of running for public office started to percolate. Later, with Chairwoman Natalia Macker’s encouragement, Davis took a leap and decided to run for county commissioner in 2018. She built a campaign platform focused on advocating for working people.
Davis’ winding path has been defined by her community — what she called the "backbone of my existence" — and a drive toward making the state more equitable for working people.
“I’m always interested in knocking the door down so that other people after us can go through it,” she said.
That conviction can be traced to her career as a musician and also her foray into local politics. Looking back, her favorite part of campaigning came down to knocking on thousands of doors, meeting people in their element.
When her campaign ended with a loss, it didn’t take her long to find her next steps. She now serves as the executive director of Cultivate, a nonprofit helping people living with disabilities secure meaningful work.
"I feel like community is what really fuels me. This is definitely my community and my home, and I feel really grateful to be here."
For now, Davis has channeled her energy to keeping her employees safe and cared for during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The community members that my organization serves — those are the people in my thoughts right now," she said.
In many ways, the first song Davis played live on her guitar well over a decade ago could deliver some solace today. The entire world has buckled under the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, with millions forced to stay put in their own homes.
As Bob Dylan's song goes: “Strap yourself to the tree with roots. You ain't goin' nowhere.”
