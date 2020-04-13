Wyoming artists invited to apply for COVID-19 support grant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wyoming Arts Council encourages Wyoming-based artists who’ve lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a $500 grant.

Many artists have lost money because of cancelled and postponed music gigs, gallery shows and other events, and every amount helps, the council’s creative arts specialist Taylor Craig said.

"So I think it's just one way that we're able to help keep them creating and, you know, (continue) their livelihood from arts," she said.

Artists who’ve lost a significant portion of their income due to COVID-19-related closures are encouraged to apply, according to a press release from the council. Applications are open now to individual artists, and applicants must show some proof of income loss.

“Artists across the state are sharing their work with the community in some of the most creative ways during these times of isolation,” Wyoming Arts Council executive director Michael Lange said in the release. “Folks everywhere are turning to the arts for comfort, solace, and entertainment now more than ever. The Wyoming Arts Council believes that artists must be able to maintain their livelihood during this time in order to continue to create and contribute to the creative economy in our state and this is one way in which that livelihood can be maintained.”