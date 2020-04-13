Wyoming artists invited to apply for COVID-19 support grant

The Wyoming Arts Council encourages Wyoming-based artists who’ve lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a $500 grant.
Many artists have lost money because of cancelled and postponed music gigs, gallery shows and other events, and every amount helps, the council’s creative arts specialist Taylor Craig said.
"So I think it's just one way that we're able to help keep them creating and, you know, (continue) their livelihood from arts," she said.
Artists who’ve lost a significant portion of their income due to COVID-19-related closures are encouraged to apply, according to a press release from the council. Applications are open now to individual artists, and applicants must show some proof of income loss.
“Artists across the state are sharing their work with the community in some of the most creative ways during these times of isolation,” Wyoming Arts Council executive director Michael Lange said in the release. “Folks everywhere are turning to the arts for comfort, solace, and entertainment now more than ever. The Wyoming Arts Council believes that artists must be able to maintain their livelihood during this time in order to continue to create and contribute to the creative economy in our state and this is one way in which that livelihood can be maintained.”
There is no specific grant period artists must apply within, and applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis in the order they’re submitted until the grant funds are expended, Craig said.
The funding comes from the budget of the council, which continues to evaluate the budget, including ways to reallocate money from things like travel or projects that can't be done at this time. The council hopes to continue making the funds available to everyone who can prove the loss if income, she said.
The Wyoming Arts Council also plans to re-grant CARES Act funds allocated to National Endowment of the Arts, which the council expects to go to organizations.
“But because of that we, wanted to get money in the hands of individual artists, you know, who are freelancers or gig workers who have lost significant income because of this and maybe aren’t supported by an organization,” Craig said.
The application was designed to be as easy as possible to quickly assist artists, she said.
Artists can apply and find eligibility details at https://forms.gle/CPjpEif4adh7jsaY9. For more information, contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673. More information about this grant and other resources are available at the Wyoming Arts Council website.
