Wyoming arts and humanity organizations receive donations from Rocky Mountain Power

The state's largest utility announced it will lend a hand to several arts and education organizations across Wyoming struggling to make ends meet this winter.

Nonprofit organizations have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited access to federal or state aid and declines in charitable giving this year.

Five organizations in Casper received funding through the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation and Community Giving grants, including Artcore, Inc., Casper Theater Company, Food for Thought Project, Mimi’s House and the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

Across Rocky Mountain Power's service territory, a total of 58 grants were extended through the giving program this winter. Each grant ranged from $1,000 to $7,500. In addition, $45,000 in community grants were also given to Wyoming organizations.

Groups in Douglas, Evanston, Glenrock, Greybull, Kemmerer, Laramie, Pinedale, Rawlins and Rock Springs also received funding.