Wyoming arts and humanity organizations receive donations from Rocky Mountain Power

The state's largest utility announced it will lend a hand to several arts and education organizations across Wyoming struggling to make ends meet this winter.
Nonprofit organizations have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited access to federal or state aid and declines in charitable giving this year.
Five organizations in Casper received funding through the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation and Community Giving grants, including Artcore, Inc., Casper Theater Company, Food for Thought Project, Mimi’s House and the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
Across Rocky Mountain Power's service territory, a total of 58 grants were extended through the giving program this winter. Each grant ranged from $1,000 to $7,500. In addition, $45,000 in community grants were also given to Wyoming organizations.
Groups in Douglas, Evanston, Glenrock, Greybull, Kemmerer, Laramie, Pinedale, Rawlins and Rock Springs also received funding.
“Local programs like these are the heartbeat of Wyoming, providing connection, education and tradition and helping to heal and strengthen our communities,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power's vice president for Wyoming. “Rocky Mountain Power is honored to continue our support of these vital organizations, and we encourage others who have the means to support them as well, so their programming can continue long into the future.”
PacifiCorp Foundation serves as the nonprofit branch of Rocky Mountain Power. It has committed to donating $200,000 in additional funding across the six states in the utility's service territory.
Wyoming organizations interested in receiving support from these grants can apply for the next grant cycle. The deadline is March 15.
The online application is available at: www.pacificpower.net/community/foundation.html
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports