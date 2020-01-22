Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman is named to CFP selection committee

University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman was selected as one of three new members to the College Football Playoff selection committee on Wednesday. The CFP selection committee ranks the Top 25 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision during the season as well as selecting the four teams that comprise the CFP semifinals, which determine the FBS national champion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burman, a Laramie native who is in his 14th year as the Wyoming AD, is the longest-tenured AD in the Mountain West.

During his tenure, Burman has led more than $140 million in fundraising projects at the university, including the Mick and Susie McMurry High Altitude Performance Center. The HAPC, which is opened in August of 2018, is home to the Cowboy football program and also benefits other UW student-athletes.

Also named to the 13-person selection committee on Wednesday were Colorado Athletics Director Rick George and former Penn State All-America lineman Josh Urschel. Burman, George and Urschel will all serve three-year terms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.