You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman is named to CFP selection committee
View Comments
UW ATHLETICS

Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman is named to CFP selection committee

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman was selected as one of three new members to the College Football Playoff selection committee on Wednesday. The CFP selection committee ranks the Top 25 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision during the season as well as selecting the four teams that comprise the CFP semifinals, which determine the FBS national champion.

Burman, a Laramie native who is in his 14th year as the Wyoming AD, is the longest-tenured AD in the Mountain West.

During his tenure, Burman has led more than $140 million in fundraising projects at the university, including the Mick and Susie McMurry High Altitude Performance Center. The HAPC, which is opened in August of 2018, is home to the Cowboy football program and also benefits other UW student-athletes.

Also named to the 13-person selection committee on Wednesday were Colorado Athletics Director Rick George and former Penn State All-America lineman Josh Urschel. Burman, George and Urschel will all serve three-year terms.

Tom Burman

Burman
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News