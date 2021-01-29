Wyoming attorney general won't charge retired bishop accused of abuse

Hart has denied the allegations consistently over the years. His attorney, Tom Jubin, said in an email Thursday that he wasn't surprised by the decision. He criticized the current bishop in Wyoming, Steven Biegler, for his role in reigniting scrutiny into Hart, which has continued for more than three years.

Darrel Hunter, who had two brothers allegedly abused by Hart and who himself was inappropriately touched by him, said Thursday that he, too, wasn't surprised. Hunter's family is among the first known to have raised allegations against Hart in the 1990s, after one of the brothers died of AIDS.

"It’s kind of like a hurricane," Hunter said. New disappointments about Hart "come in and cause a bunch of anxiety and destruction and bad feelings, and then they go away and you kind of forget about them. You go along, and then a year-and-a-half later, another one comes along. I’m over it, then it rears its ugly head."

"I wish it was over with," he continued. "But maybe it won't ever be over with, even after he’s dead."

Hart is 89 and in poor health, Jubin said.

A message sent to Hill was not returned Thursday.