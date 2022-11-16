Wyoming awarded $1 million to protect sagebrush ecosystem

Wyoming will receive $1 million to support sagebrush ecosystem conservation during the 2023 fiscal year, federal officials announced Wednesday.

The funding, allocated to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under last year’s infrastructure law, matches the amount awarded to the state during the previous fiscal year: $250,000 for riparian habitat restoration and $750,000 for the management of invasive annual grasses.

“Sagebrush country, which is a national treasure, supports American agriculture, outdoor recreation, and hundreds of species that live nowhere else in the world,” Martha Williams, the agency’s director, said in a statement.

Many of the ecosystem's most iconic species, including the greater sage grouse, have declined significantly over the last several decades as a result of development and are now struggling to adapt to the encroachment of invasive grasses and the fires and droughts that are intensifying with climate change.

The Fish and Wildlife Service distributed a total of $10 million across more than 50 projects in Western states. It selected projects that align with its strategy of prioritizing intact habitat and then extending resources into more degraded areas.

“This ecosystem serves as the lifeblood for many rural and Tribal communities in the West,” Williams added. “We are proud of the work we were able to accomplish last year through the first round of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, and look forward to continuing collaborative efforts to conserve the sagebrush ecosystem and the significant biological, cultural and economic resources it supports.”

Williams previously told the Star-Tribune that the agency is committed to advancing community-led solutions to combat the decline of the sagebrush ecosystem.