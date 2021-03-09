Wyoming bans import of decorations linked to invasive zebra mussel

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture on Tuesday banned the importation of a fish tank decoration that officials learned recently was responsible for bringing the highly invasive zebra mussel into the state.
The quarantine order bans people and companies from bringing Marimo balls — balls of green algae used to oxygenate the water in aquariums — into the state. Last week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department learned that zebra mussels had been found on the decorations inside four pet stores around the state.
The discovery alarmed wildlife officials, who have long sought to keep zebra mussels from taking root in Wyoming. The invasive species block out natural species from rivers and lakes and can wreak havoc on infrastructure.
“It’s important to issue this quarantine in order to do everything we can to stop these infested products from coming into the state,” Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto said. “These zebra mussels are an invasive species that, once they establish themselves in a water body or system, are impossible to remove and could have significant and costly impacts for Wyoming.”
Zebra mussels have caused significant problems in the Great Lakes Region. They can remove nutrients from water, clog pipes and otherwise damage property, officials said. The Game and Fish Department here has worked to keep them out of Wyoming by inspecting boats, kayaks and other watercraft before they are allowed on lakes and rivers.
But Marimo balls represent perhaps an even greater risk of allowing the invasive species to take root here, officials say.
“No one certainly saw this potential vector, but this is potentially more serious than watercraft for sure,” Game and Fish Chief of Fisheries Alan Osterland told the Star-Tribune last week.
Adult zebra mussels are striped and typically grow to under 2 inches in size. They are extremely difficult to remove from surfaces.
Juvenile mussels are so small that people can’t see them. Wildlife officials worry a tank owner might inadvertently spread them by disposing dirty aquarium water down the toilet or the sink.
Game and Fish says these steps should be followed to properly dispose of a Marimo ball:
- Remove any pets from the water and tank.
- Remove the Marimo ball, other plants and any water from the aquarium and put them into a heat-safe pot. Do not dispose of any water down the drain or toilet.
- Inspect the Marimo ball and tank for zebra mussels and if you find any contact your local Game and Fish regional office or local warden.
- Boil the Marimo balls, plants and any water it’s been in contact with for at least five minutes
- Dispose of the Marimo ball and other plants in trash.
- Pour out the boiled water on a semi-permeable surface. That could be a houseplant or outside — like grass or soil — that is not located near standing water or a storm drain.