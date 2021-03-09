Wyoming bans import of decorations linked to invasive zebra mussel

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture on Tuesday banned the importation of a fish tank decoration that officials learned recently was responsible for bringing the highly invasive zebra mussel into the state.

The quarantine order bans people and companies from bringing Marimo balls — balls of green algae used to oxygenate the water in aquariums — into the state. Last week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department learned that zebra mussels had been found on the decorations inside four pet stores around the state.

The discovery alarmed wildlife officials, who have long sought to keep zebra mussels from taking root in Wyoming. The invasive species block out natural species from rivers and lakes and can wreak havoc on infrastructure.

“It’s important to issue this quarantine in order to do everything we can to stop these infested products from coming into the state,” Department of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto said. “These zebra mussels are an invasive species that, once they establish themselves in a water body or system, are impossible to remove and could have significant and costly impacts for Wyoming.”