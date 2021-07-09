Wyoming civics, history standards among worst in U.S., according to national report

Wyoming’s civics and U.S. History education standards are among the worst in the nation, according to a new report from a national education group.

The state’s top education official is hoping the grim analysis will serve as a call to action.

The conservative-leaning Thomas Fordham Institute in June published rankings of each state’s standards in civics and U.S. history. It recommended “a complete revision” for Wyoming.

Why we failed

Wyoming's biggest flaw is that it doesn't have course-specific standards for either civics or U.S. history, and it's one of a few states that doesn’t require either for a student to graduate.

The Fordham Institute describes the standards as “inadequate, failing to offer even a basic outline of essential content.”

Indeed, one of the most significant differences between Wyoming’s standards and the few states that earned top marks was a lack of specifics.

“Because of the broad, vague language Wyoming employs in its benchmarks, there is almost no sense of scope, and it’s impossible to say how content is meant to be sequenced,” the report continues.