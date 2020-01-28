Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has a connection to potential top pick Joe Burrow

The first defensive coordinator Bohl hired at NDSU? Jimmy, who spent two years on the Bison’s staff before joining former Nebraska coach Frank Solich’s staff at Ohio University. NDSU went 16-6 those two seasons as the Bison made the transition to the Division I level.

“I can remember little Joe running around on the grass practice fields with my son, Aaron,” Bohl said. “It just seemed like yesterday.”

Jimmy’s youngest son was destined to play in college as well. Bohl said he kept tabs on Joe’s development, but once Jimmy asked Bohl to look at his son’s tape, it was evident Joe’s talent as a quarterback was at a level that big-name schools would covet.

“Jimmy would call us up and say, ‘Hey, can you look at my son’s tape?’ And (Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent) Vigen and I looked and said, ‘He’s pretty good,’” Bohl said with a laugh. “We’re probably not going to be able to recruit him. And of course he went to Ohio State.”

But a school like Ohio State attracts other blue-chip recruits as well. Joe redshirted in 2015 and got stuck behind J.T. Barrett and eventual first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on the depth chart for two seasons.