Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has a connection to potential top pick Joe Burrow

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl has never coached Joe Burrow and likely never will.
Wyoming’s coach and LSU’s former quarterback had their own teams to worry about thousands of miles away from each this season, which isn’t any different than usual. Bohl, a Nebraska native, has called North Dakota or Wyoming home the last 17 years (he spent 11 years as the head coach at North Dakota State before being hired at Wyoming following the 2013 season). Meanwhile, Burrow played his high school football in Athens, Ohio, and started his collegiate career at Ohio State before ending it at SEC power LSU.
Still, hearing last month that Burrow was the 85th winner of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as the best college football player in America was a surreal moment for Bohl. And with Burrow widely being projected to be the first player taken in this year’s NFL Draft, the Cowboys’ veteran coach has another reason beyond his own players to keep tabs on the draft process -- a youngster he crossed paths with once upon a time.
Bohl’s connection to Burrow starts with Burrow’s father, Jimmy, who, like Bohl, played at Nebraska. The elder Burrow eventually worked on the Cornhuskers’ staff with Bohl, who also coached Burrow’s other sons, Dan and Jamie, during his eight seasons as a position coach and defensive coordinator at his alma mater before taking the NDSU job in 2003.
The first defensive coordinator Bohl hired at NDSU? Jimmy, who spent two years on the Bison’s staff before joining former Nebraska coach Frank Solich’s staff at Ohio University. NDSU went 16-6 those two seasons as the Bison made the transition to the Division I level.
“I can remember little Joe running around on the grass practice fields with my son, Aaron,” Bohl said. “It just seemed like yesterday.”
Jimmy’s youngest son was destined to play in college as well. Bohl said he kept tabs on Joe’s development, but once Jimmy asked Bohl to look at his son’s tape, it was evident Joe’s talent as a quarterback was at a level that big-name schools would covet.
“Jimmy would call us up and say, ‘Hey, can you look at my son’s tape?’ And (Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent) Vigen and I looked and said, ‘He’s pretty good,’” Bohl said with a laugh. “We’re probably not going to be able to recruit him. And of course he went to Ohio State.”
But a school like Ohio State attracts other blue-chip recruits as well. Joe redshirted in 2015 and got stuck behind J.T. Barrett and eventual first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on the depth chart for two seasons.
Burrow graduated in three years from Ohio State but decided to transfer with two years of eligibility remaining before the 2018 season. Bohl said he remembered there being a lot of speculation about whether Joe might finish his career at the same school his father and brothers played at, but with LSU entering the second year of the Ed Orgeron era and needing a quarterback, Joe decided to take his talent to the bayou.
Burrow won the starting job heading into that season, helping the Tigers to a 10-win season capped with a Fiesta Bowl win over Central Florida. With just one season left in his youngest son’s college eligibility, Jimmy retired from coaching after the 2018 season so that he could be there to watch it all.
Joe’s draft stock skyrocketed in his final season -- arguably the best ever put together by a college quarterback. He completed an eye-popping 76.3-percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and set a Football Bowl Subdivision record with 60 touchdown passes against just six interceptions.
He won not only the second Heisman in LSU history but also the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards, which annually go to the nation’s best overall player and best quarterback, respectively. Joe capped the Tigers’ 15-0 season by throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns in the College Football Playoff championship game to end Clemson’s 29-game winning streak.
Now Joe is the overwhelming favorite to be the top overall pick in April’s draft. Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and fellow ESPN sidekick Todd McShay each project the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder to be the Cincinnati Bengals’ pick at No. 1. So do NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks and CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson.
That youngster Bohl once watched run around on the NDSU practice fields is all grown up now. He’ll soon watch Joe live out his dream. He’s just having some fun with it along the way.
“Hats off to the Burrow family,” Bohl said. “He certainly got his athleticism from his mom.”
