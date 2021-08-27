Wyoming congressional delegation speaks out on Afghanistan

For two decades, Americans have debated what role, if any, the nation should play in Afghanistan. Now, after the Biden administration pulled forces out of the country and the Taliban took over, that question is coming to a head, this time in a new light.

In early 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban in an effort to end the war there. After Biden took office, he pledged to get U.S. troops out by September of this year. Once they started to leave, the Taliban rapidly gained control of the nation. Now, many Afghans are risking their lives to get out of their county.

The latest flash point in the conflict came Thursday, when a suicide bomb attack outside the Kabul airport killed 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

Here’s a look at how Wyoming’s congressional delegation has responded to the Taliban’s takeover and the Kabul airport attack.

Rep. Liz Cheney