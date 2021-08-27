Wyoming congressional delegation speaks out on Afghanistan

For two decades, Americans have debated what role, if any, the nation should play in Afghanistan. Now, after the Biden administration pulled forces out of the country and the Taliban took over, that question is coming to a head, this time in a new light.
In early 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban in an effort to end the war there. After Biden took office, he pledged to get U.S. troops out by September of this year. Once they started to leave, the Taliban rapidly gained control of the nation. Now, many Afghans are risking their lives to get out of their county.
The latest flash point in the conflict came Thursday, when a suicide bomb attack outside the Kabul airport killed 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.
Here’s a look at how Wyoming’s congressional delegation has responded to the Taliban’s takeover and the Kabul airport attack.
Rep. Liz Cheney
Cheney, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and former deputy assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs during the George W. Bush administration, is well known for her stances on foreign policy. Cheney is a staunch interventionist, which often put her at odds with Trump on foreign policy, one of the only instances in which the Wyoming representative strayed from voting with the former president.
“What we’re watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world,” she told ABC News.
Cheney’s most recent book, which she co-wrote with father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, is titled, “Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America.” So it will come as no surprise that she has continually criticized proposals to remove troops from Afghanistan, even if the Taliban reached certain benchmarks the Trump administration put in place for them.
“In Afghanistan, the notion — and I’ve been publicly opposed to this idea — that there’s a negotiated peace that we can reach with the Taliban, that’s just simply not the case,” Cheney told The Hill in February.
While Cheney has criticized Biden for the withdrawal, she does not buy into the idea that it would have gone much differently under Trump, adding that the former president helped to set the current events in motion.
“Look, I absolutely think President Biden bears responsibility for making this decision, but there is no question that President Trump, his administration, Secretary Pompeo, they also bear very significant responsibility for this,” Cheney told ABC News.
Cheney has made it clear that she believes that withdrawing troops from Afghanistan has ensured that future generations of Americans will have to fight.
Following Thursday’s suicide bombing, Cheney offered her condolences.
“I am praying for our U.S. service-members and their families. Today’s horrific attack is a devastating reminder that the threat from terrorists in Afghanistan remains an ongoing concern for America and the world,” she said in a tweet.
Sen. John Barrasso
Barrasso has consistently supported maintaining a U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, including now and during the Trump Administration.
Since the situation in Afghanistan unraveled, Barrasso, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has taken the route of criticizing Biden.
“He was blaming everybody other than himself. The blood is clearly on his shoulders,” Barrasso said in an interview with Fox Business.
In a press release, Barrasso — along with more than 20 senators — said they sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “demanding a full account of all U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan, which has the risk of falling into the hands of the Taliban.”
Barrasso, along with every other senator, voted to pass a bill that will allow 8,000 additional visas and allocate $500 million for their emergency transportation, housing and other services.
Cheney voted in favor for its passage in the House, where only 11 members voted it down.
After Thursday’s bombing, Barrasso put out a statement offering condolences and criticizing Biden for “failing at a crucial moment.”
“The terrorists must hear this message now, loud and clear: There is no timeline on protecting an American life,” he said in the statement.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis
In contrast with Barrasso and Cheney, Lummis’ foreign policy positions have been decidedly less interventionist.
“After 20 long years our troops will finally be leaving Afghanistan. I wish the Biden Administration had kept to President Trump’s May 1 deadline, but I am pleased our troops are coming home,” Lummis said in a tweet from April. “I look forward to working with the current Administration to continue our intelligence gathering efforts and preventing terrorists from using Afghanistan as a home base.”
This message is not a new one for Lummis — she has wanted to draw down the number of troops in Middle Eastern countries for a couple years now.
Lummis is often quick to criticize Democrats, but she has not joined in on the bipartisan chorus that is bashing Biden over the withdrawal.
She did speak out Thursday following the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.
“I’m praying for the families of those brave service members who sacrificed their lives today in Kabul. This is absolutely tragic,” Lummis said in a tweet. “I’m praying for the safety of those still working to get Americans and our Afghan partners out of the reach of the Taliban.”
