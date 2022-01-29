Wyoming Conservation Corps launches all-women crew

LARAMIE — As preparation gets underway for the upcoming work season, the Wyoming Conservation Corps is tweaking its model this year by creating an all-women crew for the first time.

The AmeriCorps team will be composed of two crew leaders and six crew members who will complete six 10-day hitches in remote locations around the state.

Kate McNicholas, who will be one of the crew leaders, said she pitched the idea last fall after completing her first season as a crew leader. She also was a crew member in 2020. McNicholas said she was inspired by observations of differing behavior in men and women.

“In the beginning of the summer, I noticed that all the women who worked with me were quieter and more reserved than the men,” she said.

She said the crew gelled as the season continued and she hopes to create an atmosphere that isn’t intimidating for anyone.

“I want to provide a safe environment for these women to get into the field of conservation,” she said. “By the end of the summer, everyone is doing the same work and everyone is on equal footing, but sometimes it’s hard to apply yourself and learn those things if you feel like you’re going to get put down.”

McNicholas graduated from the University of Wyoming in December with a degree in rangeland ecology and watershed management and said she envisions a career promoting diversity in the outdoor industry.

“It can be really intimidating in the beginning, but everybody is capable of conservation work,” she said.

Wyoming Conservation Corps program director Jim Fried said the idea for the all-women crew had been circulating for a while, and it’s a model that has been implemented with other conservation corps.

“We’re slowly getting better in every facet of that — across the outdoor industry — but women are still widely underrepresented,” he said. “The thought is that this is one of those things that can be empowering and can give a voice to people in a community that’s supportive.”

The Wyoming Conservation Corps is housed in the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, which Fried said is a good location for launching the all-women crew.

“There are some really awesome female role models and leadership there to make this thing successful,” he said.

For 15 years, Wyoming Conservation Corps has sent crews out across the Cowboy State to restore historic sites, string fence lines, build campgrounds, fell trees and cut trails. Crews work on public lands such as state parks, recreation areas and national forests, collaborating with land managers and learning firsthand about natural resource challenges.

Crews work during 10-day stretches, with four days off between hitches. They camp near their work sites and prepare food together.

So far, the all-women crew is scheduled to complete four projects in Grand Teton National Park. For their service, corps members earn an AmeriCorps Education Award and a stipend. They also earn upper-division credit at UW, wilderness first aid certification, chainsaw certification and “Leave No Trace” training.

This summer, there will be five eight-person crews.

Typically, about 40% of participants are women. For the last six years, Wyoming Conservation Corps also has had crew reserved for military veterans that specializes in trail-building.

“It’s been really successful,” Fried said of the veteran crew. “Every agency that crew works for, they want them back. It’s building a really solid reputation, and it’s an awesome position for veterans.”

Crew leaders are scheduled to begin their assignments Monday. Their spring semester includes taking a leadership conservation course through the Haub School and preparing for the summer season.

“We have a lot of returnees coming to be crew leaders this year, so it’s super cool to see that the program is meaningful enough of an experience that they want to come back,” Fried said.

Crew members are accepted into the program on a rolling basis and begin their work in May. For more information, visit uwyo.edu/wcc or contact Fried at 307-766-3048 or jfried@uwyo.edu.

