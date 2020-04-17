Wyoming coronavirus case total passes 300 as two at state hospital test positive

A five-person team from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, largely made up of epidemiologists, arrived in Wyoming earlier this week to help the state keep its coronavirus case load low. Two of those epidemiologists spent three days in Casper, Bloom said, and visited the behavioral institute.

"Largely, they visited with and helped plan for containment and prevention in large communal and congregate settings including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and residential treatment facilities," she said.

Two coronavirus patients in the state have died.

State hospital cases

On Friday, the state Health Department confirmed that two women who had been transferred out of WBI and were admitted to the state hospital in Evanston had tested positive.

"We were aware coronavirus had become an issue at the Casper facility before these patients were transferred, and we were prepared,” Bill Rein, the hospital's administrator, said in a statement. “However, our role as a safety net facility for patients who need help continues during this pandemic.”