Wyoming coronavirus hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last week

The Lander facility is also running low on open ventilators, with two of seven total ventilators currently open.

Another facility, Weston County Health Services, is using both of its available ventilators.

In early September, Wyoming's increase in cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that came in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state averaged more 100 new confirmed cases per day over the latter part of September.

Hospitalization trends tend to lag individual case trends by a few weeks.

More Wyoming coronavirus patients died in September than in any previous month (13).

State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but case increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.