Wyoming coronavirus hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last week

Wyoming again broke its record Tuesday for the number of patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
Forty-four people are currently hospitalized from the virus across Wyoming, passing the state's previous high — set Monday — of 36 patients hospitalized. It’s the third time in the last five days that a new high mark has been set.
A week ago, 20 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Wyoming.
The spike continues a worrying trend that began in late September. Prior to that, the most people hospitalized because of COVID-19 at any point hadn't exceeded 23 patients.
In a press briefing Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist both raised concern over the state’s overall surge in coronavirus cases and the spike in hospitalizations.
“We have seen some very serious deterioration in conditions,” Gordon said Monday.
The milestone for new hospitalizations isn’t the only record the state has exceeded in recent weeks. Active cases, the percent of positive tests over the last two weeks, the gap between new cases and recoveries and deaths announced in a month have all reached new heights over the last month.
The current surge led Gordon to deploy the Wyoming National Guard to assist state and county health departments with contact tracing — the effort to track where an infection began and where it might spread — for the next month.
The surge of cases hasn’t led the state to consider implementing more restrictive health orders, Harrist said Monday, echoing comments she made to the Star-Tribune last week. But hospitalizations and hospital capacity will be important metrics for deciding if the state must take more aggressive measures.
Overall, the state's health care system hasn’t been overwhelmed. But some communities are starting to feel the pressure, Harrist said Monday.
As of Tuesday, three hospitals or health clinics in the state had no intensive care unit beds available, and another two had only one bed available. The facilities without any open ICU beds include Star Valley Health in Afton, Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo and SageWest Health Care in Lander. Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Evanston Regional Hospital each had only one ICU bed open as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.
The Lander facility is also running low on open ventilators, with two of seven total ventilators currently open.
Another facility, Weston County Health Services, is using both of its available ventilators.
In early September, Wyoming's increase in cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that came in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state averaged more 100 new confirmed cases per day over the latter part of September.
Hospitalization trends tend to lag individual case trends by a few weeks.
More Wyoming coronavirus patients died in September than in any previous month (13).
State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but case increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.
While Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them. He has repeatedly stressed the need for personal responsibility to protect both Wyoming's wellness and its economy.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
