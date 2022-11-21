Wyoming could ban corporal punishment in schools

SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee last week voted to move forward a bill that could result in school staff members who physically discipline children to face criminal charges, such as battery, or civil lawsuits.

The bill, if passed by the full Legislature next year, would repeal a statutory provision that provides civil and criminal immunity for teachers, principals and superintendents who exercise “reasonable corporal discipline of a student.”

The effort began with Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones, who began advocating for the change after his doctoral dissertation research led him to overwhelming evidence the practice harms students.

Jones found that while corporal punishment is legal in Wyoming public schools, individual school districts have decided whether it was permitted. Of the 48 school districts in the state, Jones said, 28 strictly prohibited it in policy, 18 didn't mention it at all and one district allowed the practice.

Jones surveyed school administrators across the state and found 90% of Wyoming public school administrators responded that they either “disagreed” or “strongly disagreed” with the use of corporal punishment in schools.

During Tuesday’s Joint Education Committee meeting, Ken Decaria, director of government relations for the Wyoming School Boards Association, voiced support for the legislation.

“This practice is not appropriate, it’s not necessary and it’s not used,” Decaria said.

In the past, bills aimed at banning the practice of corporal punishment failed in the Legislature. When Jones researched why, he was told the practice isn’t used in Wyoming public schools and therefore a bill was unnecessary.

“I believe that is a faulty justification for a lack of action,” Jones said.

Members of the committee opted to leave the bill as is and move it forward to the full Legislature in the 2023 session.