Wyoming could start charging I-80 drivers a toll under Senate-backed bill

Wyoming's Senate approved a bill on Friday morning that would allow the state to charge drivers a toll when trekking across Interstate 80.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation faces a multi-million budget deficit. But legislators have been largely adverse to backing any revenue-generating bills.

Senate File 73 has become one of very few tax bills advanced this session to help the cash-strapped state.

The lead sponsor of the bill, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said the proceeds generated from a toll on the state's main east-west thoroughfare would go toward much-needed road and bridge maintenance, traffic safety improvements or wildlife management.

"Suffice it to say, I'm asking you to think really big," Case told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "Because we have a unique opportunity to change our future course in a way that makes a significant contribution to Wyoming's revenue needs (and) makes a significant contribution to keep I-80 a world-class highway that will pay its own way for maybe the next half century."