Wyoming COVID-19 death toll rises by 23

Twenty-three more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Health Department announced Monday.
There have now been 65 deaths announced in December -- already the second-highest monthly death toll in Wyoming since the pandemic's start.
Health officials have now announced 280 deaths in Wyoming since March.
The new deaths include five people from Laramie County, three from Fremont County, two each from Big Horn, Lincoln, Natrona and Washakie counties and one each from Carbon, Niobrara, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta counties.
Nineteen of the people had been hospitalized prior to their death. Fifteen had health conditions that put them at higher risk of developing serious illness. Six were residents of long-term care facilities.
Natrona County has the most reported deaths in the state with 57. Fremont County (41) has the next most, followed by: Laramie (33), Campbell (17), Big Horn (15), Sheridan (12), Sweetwater (11), Carbon (10), Washakie (10), Albany (9), Goshen (9), Lincoln (8), Platte (8), Converse (7), Park (7), Crook (6), Uinta (6), Johnson (5), Sublette (3), Teton (2), Weston (2), Hot Springs (1) and Niobrara (1) counties.
In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has only begun to taper off in recent weeks. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
November was the pandemic’s deadliest month here, with 128 deaths announced. That surpassed the previous record of 37 deaths announced, set in October.
In response, multiple counties have put local face mask orders in place, and Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a statewide requirement.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
