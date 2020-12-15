Wyoming COVID-19 death toll rises by 7

Seven more people in Wyoming have died after contracting COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The latest deaths include two residents each from Campbell and Laramie counties and one resident each from Fremont, Natrona and Sweetwater counties.

Four of the seven people had been residents of a long-term care facility. Wyoming ranks third in the nation for nursing home deaths, according to the AARP. Five of the seven had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.

To date, health officials have reported 328 deaths in Wyoming. For context, 123 to people have died on Wyoming roads this year. In Wyoming’s worst flu season, 29 people died.

The state has reported 113 deaths this month -- putting Wyoming well on pace to break a grim record: the most announced COVID-19 deaths in a month. November was the pandemic’s deadliest month here, with 128 deaths announced.

In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has continued into November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.