Wyoming COVID-19 death toll rises by 7
Wyoming COVID-19 death toll rises by 7

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Seven more people in Wyoming have died after contracting COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday. 

The latest deaths include two residents each from Campbell and Laramie counties and one resident each from Fremont, Natrona and Sweetwater counties.

Four of the seven people had been residents of a long-term care facility. Wyoming ranks third in the nation for nursing home deaths, according to the AARP. Five of the seven had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.

To date, health officials have reported 328 deaths in Wyoming. For context, 123 to people have died on Wyoming roads this year. In Wyoming’s worst flu season, 29 people died.

The state has reported 113 deaths this month -- putting Wyoming well on pace to break a grim record: the most announced COVID-19 deaths in a month. November was the pandemic’s deadliest month here, with 128 deaths announced.

In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has continued into November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.

In response, multiple counties have put local face mask orders in place. Gov. Mark Gordon subsequently announced a statewide mask order and put new restrictions on bar operating hours and the size of gatherings.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

