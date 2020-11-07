Wyoming COVID-19 death toll rises by nine on Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In October, state health officials announced 37 deaths of people who had been infected with COVID-19. Seven days into November, Wyoming is on track to eclipse that mark.

Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.

Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming. That trend continued in October and into November with the state setting new highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.