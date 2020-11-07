Wyoming COVID-19 death toll rises by nine on Saturday

Health officials on Saturday announced nine more coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming.
There have now been 114 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Wyoming since the pandemic emerged here in March, Wyoming Department of Health figures show.
Saturdays' announcement is the third time in a week that health officials in Wyoming revealed new deaths. Twenty-seven coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded so far this month.
The latest deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, include:
- an older Campbell County man who died within the last week. He had been hospitalized, and it was unclear whether he had underlying health conditions;
- an older Carbon County man who died late last month. He had been hospitalized, lived at a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions;
- an older Converse County woman who died last month. The woman had been hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming; and it was unclear whether he had underlying health conditions;
- an older Laramie County man who died last month. The man had lived at a long-term care facility and had been hospitalized prior to his death. He had underlying health conditions;
- an older Lincoln County woman who died late last month. She had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions;
- an older Natrona County man who died late last month. The man was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not hospitalized before his death. It was unclear whether he had underlying health conditions;
- an older Sheridan County man who died late last month. The man was hospitalized, and it was unclear whether he had underlying health conditions;
- an older Sheridan County woman who died within the last week. She had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions; and
- an older Uinta County man who died within the last week. He had been treated at hospitals in and outside Wyoming and had underlying health conditions.
In October, state health officials announced 37 deaths of people who had been infected with COVID-19. Seven days into November, Wyoming is on track to eclipse that mark.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming. That trend continued in October and into November with the state setting new highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
