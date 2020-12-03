Wyoming COVID-19 death toll rises by record 27

Twenty-seven more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Health Department announced Thursday.

The update marks the most coronavirus deaths announced in a single day in Wyoming since the pandemic began.

With the latest figures, the total number of deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic's start rose to 257.

The latest announced deaths include nine people from Natrona County, four each in Sweetwater and Fremont counties, and three in Campbell County. There were two deaths in Laramie County and one each in Crook, Johnson, Sheridan, Sublette and Uinta counties.

Twenty-one of the people had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious injury from the disease, according to the health department. Seventeen were hospitalized prior to their deaths. Nine were residents of long-term care facilities.

The health department has announced 42 deaths this month. Fifteen deaths were announced Tuesday.

November was the pandemic’s deadliest month here, with 128 deaths. That surpassed the previous record of 37 deaths announced, set in October.

Twenty-six deaths were announced Nov. 23, the previous high mark.