Wyoming COVID-19 survivor spent 10 days on a ventilator

Ogeda is currently assigned to the COVID-19 isolation unit at CRMC and was one of the nurses who took care of Michael Hurt. She said he was her first intubated patient that was on the path to recovery, and she wanted to make his stay the best it could be for what he went through.

Before he was intubated, Ogeda said he told her that on his last phone call to his wife before he was put under, he asked her if she wanted him to fight it or not. Of course, Ogeda said, his wife said yes.

When Michael Hurt woke up, and was reoriented, he told Ogeda that he guessed he did the job and fought hard enough. Ogeda said it’s important to remember COVID-19 isn’t a death sentence, and it’s important for people to fight through the bad times to recover so they get to go home.

Dr. Vivek Yarlegadda, CRMC hospitalist, said Michael Hurt was one of the hospital’s sickest patients because not only were his lungs failing, he also was in severe septic shock. He said the fact that Michael Hurt was able to pull through is a very big deal.