Wyoming COVID cases rising again

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 443 confirmed active cases this week, almost double the number of cases from last week and up by 326 cases from a month ago.

Case numbers decreased rapidly beginning in February after a dramatic spike in numbers pushed by the highly contagious omicron variant. The current rise in cases started around mid-April.

New sub lineages of the omicron variant are largely responsible for current cases, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

The sub variant BA.2.12.1 is most prevalent right now. It makes up 62.2% of cases nationwide and 54.5% of cases in the region that includes Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Colorado. Four other omicron sub lineages drive the remaining COVID cases. The CDC reported no cases caused by Delta or other COVID variants this week.

COVID hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming aren’t increasing in proportion to cases right now.

There was a jump from nine hospitalizations to 15 hospitalizations from late April to early May, but that dropped again to just four the following week. The numbers jumped again from six to 14 hospitalizations later in May. But the numbers since then have wavered.

The Wyoming Department of Health didn’t report any deaths for the last two weeks of May, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there were no deaths during that period; there’s usually a lag between when a death happens and when it’s reported. Overall, the number of reported deaths has stayed pretty consistent since mid-April when cases started to rise.

It doesn’t seem at this point that there is a significant strain on Wyoming hospitals related to the increase in COVID cases. Wyoming Hospitals Association President Eric Boley said that, besides the usual challenges of dealing with staff shortages, he hadn’t heard of any major concerns.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Spokesperson Kathy Baker said much the same. She said there haven’t been any reported COVID hospitalizations with people in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator since around mid-March. (She added, however, that she only gets reports once a week that show just a snapshot of the hospital on that day, so it’s possible there were such patients that she doesn’t know about).

The number of patients who come to the hospital with less severe symptoms is also pretty low right now, she said.

“We’re still highly recommending that people get vaccinated and boosted if that’s advised by the CDC,” she said.

Wyoming still has some of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country. Right now, about 51% of Wyomingites are fully vaccinated against the disease, according to the New York Times vaccine tracker. Only the Marshall Islands have a lower vaccination rate.

Omicron generally causes less severe symptoms than previous variants, according to the CDC. That seems to be the same so far for new omicron subvariants, even though some of them are more contagious than the parent lineage.

But people can still get really sick and need to be hospitalized if they are infected with the variant, so even if the proportion of hospitalizations to cases is low, hospitals could still be at risk of being overwhelmed if cases rise enough, according to the CDC.

