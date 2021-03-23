Wyoming Cowboys, Cowgirls continue to lead CRMR rodeo standings

The University of Wyoming men's and women's rodeo teams continued to be in control of the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings after the opening two rodeos of the spring this past weekend at Sheridan College and Gillette College.

The Cowboys and Gillette College tied for the team win at the Sheridan College rodeo and won the Gillette College rodeo. Garrett Uptain won the bull riding at both rodeos and a number of other Cowboys finished in the top 5 of their respective events as UW now leads the team standings with 4,388.5 points. Gillette College is second with 3,397 points and Casper College is third with 2,598.5.

While the Cowgirls finished behind Laramie County Community College at the Sheridan College rodeo and well back of Chadron State College at the Gillette College rodeo, they lead the team standings by 825 points over second-place Chadron State (1,986-1,161).

The CRMR spring season continues this weekend at Eastern Wyoming College.

