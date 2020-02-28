You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming Cowboys stand third at WAC Swimming Championships
UW MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

The University of Wyoming men's swimming and diving team ended Friday in third place at the Western Athletic Conference Championships in Houston.

Sophomore Brayden Love had two top-4 finishes as he was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 47.06 seconds and fourth in the 200 IM in 1:46.88. Junior Grant Sloan finished third in both the 50 free and the 100 breaststroke.

Also ending the day with top-5 finishes for UW were Austin Crump (No. 4 in the 200 free), Jacob Harlan (No. 5 in the 500 free) and Brendan Byrnes (No. 5 in the 1-meter diving).

The Cowboys were third in the team standings with 374 points. Air Force was leading with 577 points.

Brayden Love

Love
