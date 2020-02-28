Wyoming Cowboys stand third at WAC Swimming Championships

The University of Wyoming men's swimming and diving team ended Friday in third place at the Western Athletic Conference Championships in Houston.
Sophomore Brayden Love had two top-4 finishes as he was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 47.06 seconds and fourth in the 200 IM in 1:46.88. Junior Grant Sloan finished third in both the 50 free and the 100 breaststroke.
Also ending the day with top-5 finishes for UW were Austin Crump (No. 4 in the 200 free), Jacob Harlan (No. 5 in the 500 free) and Brendan Byrnes (No. 5 in the 1-meter diving).
The Cowboys were third in the team standings with 374 points. Air Force was leading with 577 points.