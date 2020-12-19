Wyoming Cowgirls close out non-conference schedule at Northern Colorado

The Wyoming women's basketball team travels to Northern Colorado on Sunday for its final non-conference game of the season.

The Cowgirls (2-2, 1-1 Mountain West) are coming off a 67062 victory at UNLV on Monday. Against the Rebels, UW junior Alba Sanchez Ramos scored a career-high 20 points, all in the first half, and the Cowgirls rallied from a third-quarter deficit to split their season-opening MW series. Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) added 13 points and junior Quinn Weidemann 10 in the victory.

For the season, Bradshaw is averaging a team-best 13.0 points per game, followed by Sanchez Ramos (11.5), senior Dagny Davidsdottir (9.5) and Weidemann (8.3). Davidsdottir leads UW with 5.8 rebounds per contest while junior Tommi Olson (Worland) averages 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists.

UNC (1-5, 2-2 Big Sky) has lost three games in a row. Sophomore forward Alisha Davis leads the Golden Bears with 16.3 points per game.

Following Sunday's game, the Cowgirls are off until Jan. 2 when they host Fresno State.

