Wyoming Cowgirls defeat Air Force to snap three-game losing streak

The Wyoming women's basketball team was in danger of dropping its fourth consecutive game Saturday before rallying to defeat Air Force 55-49 at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls (5-5, 3-4 Mountain West) trailed 43-38 with 7 minutes, 32 seconds remaining, but used an 11-0 run over the next 5 minutes to take control.
Junior point guard Tommi Olson, who nearly finished with a triple-double, gave UW the lead for good at 45-43 with a putback with 4:42 to play. Olson, a 5-foot-6 guard who grew up in Worland, finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Dagny Davidsdottir led the Cowgirls with a career-high 16 points, with Quinn Weidemann pitching in 10.
The teams complete their two-game series Monday at the A-A.