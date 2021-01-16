 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming Cowgirls defeat Air Force to snap three-game losing streak
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls defeat Air Force to snap three-game losing streak

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming women's basketball team was in danger of dropping its fourth consecutive game Saturday before rallying to defeat Air Force 55-49 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (5-5, 3-4 Mountain West) trailed 43-38 with 7 minutes, 32 seconds remaining, but used an 11-0 run over the next 5 minutes to take control.

Junior point guard Tommi Olson, who nearly finished with a triple-double, gave UW the lead for good at 45-43 with a putback with 4:42 to play. Olson, a 5-foot-6 guard who grew up in Worland, finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Dagny Davidsdottir led the Cowgirls with a career-high 16 points, with Quinn Weidemann pitching in 10.

The teams complete their two-game series Monday at the A-A.

Tommi Olson headshot

Olson
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney says she will vote to impeach Trump
307 Politics

Cheney says she will vote to impeach Trump

  • Updated

"The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not," Cheney said. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News