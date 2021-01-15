 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls host Air Force looking to snap 3-game losing streak
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls host Air Force looking to snap 3-game losing streak

The Wyoming women's basketball team will be trying to end a three-game losing streak Saturday when it hosts Air Force at the Arena-Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Cowgirls (4-5, 2-4 Mountain West) are coming off a two-game series sweep by Boise State.

McKinley Bradshaw, who scored a career-high 27 points in the loss to Boise State on Monday, leads UW with 13.9 points per game. The Lyman sophomore enters Saturday's game shooting 53.8 percent from behind the arc, a percentage that leads the MW and puts her No. 9 in the nation.

Juniors Alba Sanchez Ramos (12.8 ppg) and Quinn Weidemann (9.3) are second and third, respectively, in scoring for the Cowgirls, while senior Dagny Davidsdottir averages 7.9 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds per contest. Junior point guard Tommi Olson is third in the conference with 4.6 assists per game in addition to averaging 5.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Riley Snyder leads the Falcons (3-6, 1-3 MW) with 17.6 points per game.

UW has never lost a home game against Air Force and leads the all-time series 53-3.

