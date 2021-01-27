 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls host San Diego State to begin two-game series
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls host San Diego State to begin two-game series

The Wyoming women's basketball team will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts San Diego State on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls (6-7, 4-6 Mountain West) are coming off a two-game series sweep by Nevada.

Junior Alba Sanchez Ramos leads the team with 11,8 points per game, with sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman), who is shooting 40.5 percent from behind the arc, pitching in 10.9 per contest.

In addition, junior Quinn Weidemann (9.9) and senior Dagny Davidsdottir (8.9) are averaging a combined 18.8 points per game while Davidsdottir leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game. Junior Tommi Olson (Worland) leads the team and is second in the MW with 4.7 assists while also averaging 5.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

UW leads the league in defensive scoring, allowing just 62.8 points per game but is also last in the MW in scoring at 59.9 ppg.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

