Wyoming Cowgirls host Utah State for two-game series beginning Thursday

Coming off two tough losses to league-leading Colorado State, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team is looking to get back on track Thursday when it hosts Utah State at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls (8-9, 6-8 Mountain West) dropped the two games to the rival Rams by a combined 11 points, including a 68-65 serback on Saturday in which they led until the final two minutes.
UW has won four consecutive home games, and five of six overall, in league play and is facing a Utah State team (4-11, 2-8 MW) than has lost seven in a row and has yet to win on the road this season.
Junior Alba Sanchez Ramos (10.8), Lyman sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (10.5) and junior Quinn Weidemann (10.1) are all averaging double-digit points for the Cowgirls, with senior Dagny Davidsdottir adding 8.8 points per contest.
The two teams will meet again Saturday and the Cowgirls then host New Mexico for a two-game series that will close out the regular season.
