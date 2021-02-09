 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls host Utah State for two-game series beginning Thursday
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls host Utah State for two-game series beginning Thursday

Coming off two tough losses to league-leading Colorado State, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team is looking to get back on track Thursday when it hosts Utah State at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (8-9, 6-8 Mountain West) dropped the two games to the rival Rams by a combined 11 points, including a 68-65 serback on Saturday in which they led until the final two minutes.

UW has won four consecutive home games, and five of six overall, in league play and is facing a Utah State team (4-11, 2-8 MW) than has lost seven in a row and has yet to win on the road this season.

Junior Alba Sanchez Ramos (10.8), Lyman sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (10.5) and junior Quinn Weidemann (10.1) are all averaging double-digit points for the Cowgirls, with senior Dagny Davidsdottir adding 8.8 points per contest.

The two teams will meet again Saturday and the Cowgirls then host New Mexico for a two-game series that will close out the regular season.

Alba Sanchez Ramos

Sanchez Ramos
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

