Wyoming Cowgirls pull away in second half to defeat Utah State
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team used a big third quarter to pull away for a 68-56 victory against Utah State on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (9-9, 7-8 Mountain West) led 32-25 at the half but outscored the Aggies (4-12, 2-9 MW) 18-9 in the third quarter to improve to 6-1 at home in league play.

McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) paced UW with 18 points while Dagny Davidsdottir added 14 points and eight rebounds. Alba Sanchez Ramos grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds, with Quinn Weidemann contributing a season-best six assists.

The teams complete their two-game Saturday at the A-A with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.

McKinley Bradshaw

Bradshaw
Breaking News