Wyoming Cowgirls pull away in second half to defeat Utah State

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team used a big third quarter to pull away for a 68-56 victory against Utah State on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls (9-9, 7-8 Mountain West) led 32-25 at the half but outscored the Aggies (4-12, 2-9 MW) 18-9 in the third quarter to improve to 6-1 at home in league play.
McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) paced UW with 18 points while Dagny Davidsdottir added 14 points and eight rebounds. Alba Sanchez Ramos grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds, with Quinn Weidemann contributing a season-best six assists.
The teams complete their two-game Saturday at the A-A with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.