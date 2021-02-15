Wyoming Cowgirls sweep Mountain West player of the week honors

University of Wyoming's Jackie McBride and Kaitlyn Gehler were named the Mountain West volleyball players of the week on Monday.
McBride, a senior middle blocker, received the offensive honors after totaling 20 kills, 10 blocks and finishing with a .600 hitting percentage in the Cowgirls' two 3-0 home victories over New Mexico.
Gehler, a junior libero, had 29 digs in the two matches to pace the UW back row that held the Lobos to a .000 hitting percentage.
The Cowgirls (4-0) return to action this weekend with a two-game series at Boise State.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
