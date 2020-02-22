Wyoming Cowgirls take three-game winning streak into game at Nevada

The Wyoming women's basketball team will look to keep the momentum going when it takes its three-game winning streak to Nevada to begin the final week of the regular season.

The Cowgirls (14-11, 10-6 Mountain West) have a quick turnaround after earning a 68-52 home victory over Air Force on Saturday. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored a season-high 24 points against the Falcons while freshman Jaeden Vaifanua had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

UW is currently tied with San Jose State for third in the league standings. The Cowgirls close the regular season Thursday when they host MW regular-season champion Fresno State.

