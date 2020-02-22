You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming Cowgirls take three-game winning streak into game at Nevada
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls take three-game winning streak into game at Nevada

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming women's basketball team will look to keep the momentum going when it takes its three-game winning streak to Nevada to begin the final week of the regular season.

The Cowgirls (14-11, 10-6 Mountain West) have a quick turnaround after earning a 68-52 home victory over Air Force on Saturday. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored a season-high 24 points against the Falcons while freshman Jaeden Vaifanua had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

UW is currently tied with San Jose State for third in the league standings. The Cowgirls close the regular season Thursday when they host MW regular-season champion Fresno State.

Jaeden Vaifanua

Vaifanua
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News