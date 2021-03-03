Wyoming cross country teams set to compete in Mountain West Championships

The University of Wyoming cross country teams head to Las Vegas on Friday to compete in the Mountain West Championships. It will be just the third meet of the season for both the Cowboys and Cowgirls, with the men competing in an 8k and the women in a 6k.
Sophomore Albert Steiner (Laramie) has the Cowboys' best 8k time this season (23:55.6) and junior Katelyn Mitchem posting the Cowgirls best time in the 6k (21:12.2).
The Cowboys finished third at last year's MW Championships while the Cowgirls finished sixth.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.