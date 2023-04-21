Wyoming officials this week made adjustments to a half-dozen of this year’s hunting seasons — but chiefly antelope and deer — in an effort to prevent excessive wildlife mortality after an unusually deadly winter.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission accepted virtually all of the changes state wildlife managers recommended for the already-limited hunt areas, season dates and restrictions first outlined last month, including a number of additional reductions.

In total, it will offer 30,855 antelope licenses and 5,685 limited-quota deer licenses, a considerable drop from the 41,145 antelope tags and 10,095 limited-quota deer tags issued last year. (General deer licenses will also be available.)

The doe harvest, in particular, will be curtailed significantly for antelope and deer this year, said Breanna Ball, public information officer for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

“They’re the ones that really kind of help the population grow,” she said. “We’ve lost a lot of deer to winterkill and want to make sure that they’re protected.”

Wyoming experienced a winter that was notably colder and snowier than normal. In some parts of the state, up to half of adult pronghorn died, an University of Wyoming professor said earlier this month.

While there will be fewer antelope and deer tags, quite a few more limited quota elk licenses will be available to hunters: The commission approved 48,830 tags this year, up from the 46,595 issued last year, in addition to general elk tags.

Compared with hard-hit antelope and deer, which had already been experiencing population declines in recent years, “elk fared a little bit better in the winter,” Ball said. “Our elk populations are doing great.”

In the initial limited-quota draw, 80% of antelope and deer tags and 84% of elk tags will be reserved for Wyoming residents, with the remainder distributed among nonresidents, Ball said.

The Game and Fish Department finalized its initial season proposals and presented them across the state in March. Those earlier versions already planned for some license reductions, particularly for antelope.

“After considering the ongoing impacts of winter and the overwhelming public concern, wildlife managers modified their recommendations in areas with extreme winter mortality,” the agency said in a statement.

Once this year’s seasons were finalized, Ball said, “every region saw a decrease in antelope licenses.”

The changes, most of which were announced on April 7, affect chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 14, which apply to antelope, deer, elk, moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goats and migratory game birds, respectively.

Chapters 2, 11, 15 and 20 — general season guidelines, upland game birds and small game, wild bison and wild turkeys — were not directly affected.

Some members of the public who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting pleaded with the commission to limit hunting even further. Others pushed for as many options to remain open to hunters as possible.

Ultimately, commissioners approved the modified proposals unamended for antelope, moose, sheep and goats and migratory game birds, voted to include further adjustments that Game and Fish suggested for deer and elk and tweaked final elk quotas in a couple of hunt areas.

The all-day public meeting ended with lower numbers of hunt areas and tags — along with earlier closures in many of the remaining hunt areas — across some or all of the six affected chapters.

But the commission’s decisions may not be the end of the discussion about this year’s hunting seasons. Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik told attendees of a virtual town hall on wildlife losses earlier this month that the agency plans to continue to monitor the situation and will make further changes to hunting seasons if it becomes necessary.

