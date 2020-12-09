 Skip to main content
Wyoming Department of Health doctor resigns after calling COVID-19 vaccine a biological weapon
A Wyoming Department of Health doctor who at an event last month suggested COVID-19 was created by Russia and China to spread communism across the globe has resigned from the state agency, a department spokesperson said via email Wednesday. 

Dr. Igor Shepherd was the readiness and countermeasures manager for the Wyoming Department of Health. At an event Nov. 10 in Loveland, Colorado, Shepherd, who was introduced at the event as a health department employee, shared a debunked conspiracy theory about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine, saying it had been developed as a biological weapon and would reprogram a person’s immune system.

"The Wyoming Department of Health has accepted Igor Shepherd's resignation. We decline to comment further on this personnel matter," Wyoming Department of Health Spokesperson Kim Deti said via email Wednesday morning. 

Deti has stressed the department cannot discuss personnel matters, repeating the comment Monday in a press briefing regarding the state's newly imposed mask order. During that briefing, she made a short comment saying Shepherd did not have a medical role with the department and was not on the COVID-19 leadership team.

Dr. Shepherd was on the team crafting the state's COVID-19 response. Deti told the Star-Tribune earlier this month.

“In his role with the department he has certainly been involved” in the state’s COVID-19 response, Deti said Dec. 3, “but has not had what would be considered a leadership role in Wyoming’s response.”

Shepherd had been employed with the department's Public Health Division since 2013. 

