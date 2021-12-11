Wyoming Department of Health recommends COVID-19 booster for eligible 16- and 17-year-olds

The Wyoming Department of Health now recommends COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated 16- and 17-year-olds.

The FDA on Thursday authorized Pfizer boosters for the age group, assuming they received their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially expanded their booster recommendations to include 16 and 17-year-olds later that day.

All eligible groups are encouraged to get the additional shots to help “enhance and extend their protection” against the coronavirus, the Department of Health said in a news release Friday.

Adults who meet the following criteria are also advised to get a booster:

anyone who received a second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago;

anyone who received a Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.

“While booster recommendations continue to evolve, we also continue to encourage eligible adults and children to say yes to free, safe and effective vaccination if they haven’t already,” state health officer and state epidemiologist Alexia Harrist said in the news release. “COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer protection against COVID-19, including the variants.”

Vaccines help prevent severe illness from COVID-19, Harrist added. More than 76,000 Wyomingite have received a booster shot so far.

Children 12 or older are eligible for the adult Pfizer vaccine, and 5 to 11-years can receive a pediatric dose.

The vaccines are free, and safe to get with a flu shot.

COVID-19 cases are falling in Wyoming this month after surging in late summer and early fall. Cases and hospitalizations have both declining. The number of total active COVID cases as of Friday was 1,610. That number was down 1,176 from a month ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.