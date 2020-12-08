Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes earns Mountain West weekly honors

Wyoming's Melissa Mirafuentes was named the Mountain West diver of the week on Tuesday.
Mirafuentes, a sophomore from Mexico, won both the 1- and 3-meter titles over the weekend in dual victories over Air Force and Colorado State. She scored 306.85 points to win the 1m title and took top honors in the 3m with 293.60 points.
In earning her first weekly honors of the season, and fourth overall, Mirafuentes qualified for the NCAA Zone E Championships in each event.
