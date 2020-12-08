 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes earns Mountain West weekly honors
View Comments
MOUNTAIN WEST DIVING

Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes earns Mountain West weekly honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's Melissa Mirafuentes was named the Mountain West diver of the week on Tuesday.

Mirafuentes, a sophomore from Mexico, won both the 1- and 3-meter titles over the weekend in dual victories over Air Force and Colorado State. She scored 306.85 points to win the 1m title and took top honors in the 3m with 293.60 points.

In earning her first weekly honors of the season, and fourth overall, Mirafuentes qualified for the NCAA Zone E Championships in each event.

Melissa Mirafuentes

Mirafuentes
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News