Wyoming Eight remembered 20 years after the tragedy involving the Cowboys cross country team

Growing up in Laramie, redshirt sophomore Philip Henry knew all about the legacy of the Wyoming Eight. He helped the Laramie High cross country team, coached by Greg Schabron, the brother of Nicholas Schabron, win four consecutive state titles.

“We were just stretching out there right next to the sign yesterday. So I just looked over, glanced at the faces,” Henry said of the memorial outside the fieldhouse. “Although we don’t talk about it every day per se, everyone on the team is aware of what happened. We all honor their memory and make good choices. Not that they made any bad choices, but someone else made a bad choice.”

Gov. Mark Gordon will join the families of the Wyoming Eight for a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the tragedy on Thursday in Gillette.

Since the tragedy, Wyoming has lowered the legal blood-alcohol content (from .10 and .08) and the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving has been fighting to influence other measures to prevent future impaired-driving deaths for the last 10 years.

“We try to educate our student-athletes when they come through about who they are and what happened so they know the story,” Burman said of keeping the memory of the Wyoming Eight alive in the athletic department. “That’s 420 kids at a time, 100-and-some new kids every year. We try to educate them through our leadership program about what happened on that day and how that impacted so many people.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.